Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

