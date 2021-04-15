Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.