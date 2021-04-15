Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

