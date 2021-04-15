Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

4/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

