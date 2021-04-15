Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

