Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: Options Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.