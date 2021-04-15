Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $179.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

