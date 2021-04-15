Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

