Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $66.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

