Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,562 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $374.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day moving average of $326.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.43.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

