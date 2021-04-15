UGAS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1.64 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.
UGAS Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “
Buying and Selling UGAS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.