UGAS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1.64 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.