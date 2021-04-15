Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.