The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,219. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.