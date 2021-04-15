Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

