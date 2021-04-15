easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 916.71 ($11.98).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 976.80 ($12.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 989.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

