Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

Square stock opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.17, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

