Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

