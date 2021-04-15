Crust Hits One Day Volume of $24.71 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $146.50 or 0.00235184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $237.94 million and $24.71 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 84.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

