Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $113.60 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and approximately $303,561.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.