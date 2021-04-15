First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $49.83 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

