Piper Sandler Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

