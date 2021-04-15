First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 25,733 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

NYSE VALE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

