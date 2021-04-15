First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cowen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.