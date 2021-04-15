Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $393.99 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

