UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Zynga worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -352.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,469. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

