StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $3,973,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $8,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

