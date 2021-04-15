Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Expands By 154.6%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 154.6% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

