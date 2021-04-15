Brokers Set Expectations for Public Storage’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

PSA opened at $263.69 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $267.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

