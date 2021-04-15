First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 156.4% in March

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the March 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $72.46 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.