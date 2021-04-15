Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVKIF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold.

EVKIF stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

