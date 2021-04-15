Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.89.

Shares of AC opened at C$26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

