Investors Buy Large Volume of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

