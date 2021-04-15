Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

