Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ShockWave Medical Put Options (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 774 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,436,619.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 972,000 shares of company stock worth $119,504,360. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $137.97 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.