Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 247 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 352.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $106.63 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $111.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

