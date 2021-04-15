Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

