Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The Children’s Place by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $85.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

