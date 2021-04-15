Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wabash National worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

