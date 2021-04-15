DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,148 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $72,829,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

