DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 274.95 ($3.59) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 117.40 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £710.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.59.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

