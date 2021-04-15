Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,842 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

