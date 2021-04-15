FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CRH in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.12 on Thursday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

