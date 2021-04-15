Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

FUTU opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

