Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.
FUTU opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.76.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.