Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $139.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

