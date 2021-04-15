State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $430.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.59 and its 200 day moving average is $353.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.22 and a 1 year high of $436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

