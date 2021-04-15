Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) – Research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aphria in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.45 million.

Aphria has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.15.

