InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.14 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.67 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

