Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

LOV opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter.

LOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.