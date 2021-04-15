Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.