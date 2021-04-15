Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TUI AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TUI in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter.
TUIFY stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
About TUI
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.
