Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TUI AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TUI in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUIFY stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

