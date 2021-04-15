Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

